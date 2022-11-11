Yoon to Embark on Southeast Asia Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on a six-day trip to Southeast Asia to attend international forums and hold summits on the sidelines.Yoon will fly to Cambodia on Friday on the first leg of his Southeast Asia tour for a summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Phnom Penh.In the summit, the president will explain South Korea's new Indo-Pacific strategy and an initiative for greater solidarity between South Korea and the ASEAN, before attending an ASEAN Plus Three summit on Saturday and the East Asia Summit on Sunday.On the sidelines of multilateral meetings in Southeast Asia, the president will hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as well as a bilateral summit with Biden to discuss North Korea issues.Yoon will then head to Indonesia on Monday to attend the Group of 20 summit in Bali.Meanwhile, the presidential office barred journalists from local broadcaster MBC from boarding the presidential plane during Yoon's tour, citing repeated distortions and biased reporting on foreign affairs.