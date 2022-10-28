ASEAN Summit Set to Open in Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

The summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) is set to open on Friday in the Cambodian capital city Phnom Penh.Cambodia, this year's host of the regional forum, said that the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings will be held from Friday to Sunday under the theme of "Addressing Challenges Together."In the meetings, the leaders of ten ASEAN member nations will discuss pending regional issues, including escalating violence and chaos in Myanmar.The nations are also expected to discuss post-COVID-19 economic recovery, Russia's war in Ukraine, and tension between the United States and China in the Indo-Pacific region.The ASEAN, consisting of Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Brunei and Indonesia, will also hold bilateral summit talks with South Korea, the U.S., China, Japan and India during the forum.Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has been barred from attending.