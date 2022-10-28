Menu Content

WSJ: S. Korea to Sell 100,000 Artillery Shells to US for Ukrainian Forces

Written: 2022-11-11 09:21:24Updated: 2022-11-11 09:40:30

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will reportedly sell artillery shells to the United States, which will in turn provide them to Ukrainian forces fighting against Russia.

The Wall Street Journal published the report on Thursday, quoting U.S. officials familiar with the secret deal.

The officials reportedly said that Washington will purchase 100-thousand rounds of 155-millimeter artillery that will be delivered to Ukraine, a quantity that can keep its artillery units supplied for at least several weeks of intensive combat.

The U.S. newspaper noted that the provision of arms through the deal with the U.S. will enable South Korea to stick to its commitment not to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine.

The daily said that South Korean defense minister Lee Jong-sup met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this month and agreed in principle to proceed with the deal.
