Exports posted a slight decrease on-year in the first ten days of November.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Friday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 17-point-seven billion dollars in the cited period, down two-point-eight percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports also dropped by two-point-eight percent, with the number of working days unchanged from last year at eight-point-five.Imports fell six-point-seven percent on-year to 19-point-eight billion dollars during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of two-point-05 billion dollars.The cumulative trade deficit this year reached 37-point-six billion dollars.