Highly Pathogenic AI Cases Confirmed in Chungcheong

Photo : YONHAP News

Two more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) have been confirmed at duck farms in South and North Chungcheong provinces.Authorities confirmed on Thursday that the cases reported at duck farms in Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province and Cheonan in South Chungcheong Province were the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain.The latest detections bring the number of highly pathogenic AI cases at poultry farms across the nation to ten this fall.The affected farm in Cheongju has 22-thousand ducks, while the farm in Cheonan has about seven-thousand ducks, all of which must be culled along with poultry at other duck farms within 500 meters.The Central Disaster Management Headquarters issued a 24-hour standstill order which will remain in place until 7 p.m. Friday, banning the movement of all livestock, workers and vehicles on poultry farms in Chungcheong provinces as well as all duck farms and related livestock facilities across the nation.