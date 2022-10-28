New COVID-19 Cases at 54,519, On-Week Rise Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported new COVID-19 cases in the 50-thousands for a second day with the seventh wave of the pandemic picking up steam.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that 54-thousand-519 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 49 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload stands at around 26 million.The tally rose by eleven-thousand from a week ago and some 19-thousand from two weeks ago. It is the highest for a Friday figure in nine weeks.The government said that the new wave appears to have begun in earnest, adding that the reproduction rate for COVID-19 remains above one for the third consecutive week.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by 22 from the previous day to 345.Thursday reported 40 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-571 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.