Pres. Yoon to Unveil Indo-Pacific Strategy before ASEAN

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will unveil his Indo-Pacific strategy based on freedom, peace and prosperity to members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).In a social media post early Friday, Yoon announced that he will present his strategy to the group. Later in the morning, he boarded the presidential plane and departed for his six-day tour of Southeast Asia, which will take him to Cambodia and Bali.He added that he will propose a plan on solidifying solidarity between South Korea and the ASEAN when he attends regional gatherings in Phnom Penh, including the East Asia Summit.Noting that the ASEAN is the world’s fifth-largest economic bloc and South Korea’s second-largest trade partner, the president vowed to put forth effort to explore ways to cooperate with the association in value-added industries and the digital sector.Yoon said that when in Bali, he will seek ways to support South Korean companies doing business in Indonesia during the Business 20 Summit preceding the G20 Summit.