Economy

S. Korea Remains on US Watchlist for Currency Manipulation

Written: 2022-11-11 11:03:47Updated: 2022-11-11 13:45:56

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has decided to keep South Korea on a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced the decision in a semi-annual report released on Thursday, saying the list also includes China, Japan, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

Countries can be subject to monitoring for manipulation by the U.S. if they meet two out of three conditions.

The criteria include a trade surplus of at least 20 billion dollars with the U.S. or a current account surplus of at least two percent of gross domestic product(GDP).

The third condition is a so-called "persistent, one-sided intervention" where net purchases of foreign currency total at least two percent of GDP within six months over a year.

South Korea has consistently been on this monitoring list since April 2016, except for the first half of 2019.
