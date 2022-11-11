Defense Ministry: Any Exported S. Korean Artillery to be Used by US

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has said any shipment of artillery shells by South Korea to the U.S. is predicated on the understanding that they will be used by American forces, in response to a media report that they will ultimately be shipped to Ukraine.The defense ministry said on Friday that negotiations are under way between relevant companies of the two countries to supplement U.S. stockpile of 155-millimeter artillery rounds.The ministry added that it is not deviating from its policy of sending only non-lethal and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.The statement comes a day after the Wall Street Journal quoted U.S. officials as saying that the defense chiefs of Seoul and Washington agreed in principle earlier this month that the U.S. would purchase 100-thousand rounds of South Korean artillery to be shipped to Ukraine.South Korea has supplied Ukraine with bullet-proof vests and helmets, as well as medical supplies, tents and blankets following Russia's invasion of the country.