Public-safety Communication Network to be Bolstered in Wake of Itaewon Tragedy

Written: 2022-11-11 11:51:14Updated: 2022-11-11 13:37:34

Photo : YONHAP News

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says it will bolster the use of the nationwide public-safety Long Term Evolution(PS-LTE) network.

The agency under the interior and safety ministry said that ways to boost the use of the disaster-response communication network were discussed during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday.

Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Kim Sung-ho said such discussions came amid views that the network was not properly used at the time of the Itaewon crowd crush.

He said the agency will revitalize the PS-LTE network by continuously carrying out on-site training and joint drills among related agencies, adding that the government will consider revisions to relevant laws if deemed necessary.

Kim also said that during a meeting chaired by interior minister Lee Sang-min on Thursday, active discussions were held on building a system to scientifically manage massive crowds.

He said the envisioned system would utilize public transportation data from transportation agencies, CCTV images from local governments and data on floating populations based on the nation’s three telecom operators.
