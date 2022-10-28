S. Korea Trying to Notify N. Korea of Intent to Repatriate Remains

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul is trying to notify Pyongyang of its intent to repatriate the suspected remains of a North Korean resident found near a dam in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province in late July.Unification ministry deputy spokesperson Lee Hyo-jeong said on Friday that her ministry attempted to send the notice under the Korean Red Cross chief's name through the inter-Korean liaison office at 9:00 a.m., but has not yet received a response from the North.In the notice, Seoul expressed its intent to repatriate the remains and lost articles through the truce village of Panmunjeom next Thursday.The ministry was notified by authorities the previous day that the remains that were found on July 23, along with badges of the portraits of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and current leader Kim Jong-un, are suspected to belong to a North Korean national.The last time Seoul repatriated suspected remains of a North Korean was in November 2019, when a body was found near the Yellow Sea.