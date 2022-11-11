Yoon Arrives in Cambodia for ASEAN, G20 Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Cambodia on Friday for his first tour of Southeast Asia. Following ASEAN-led meetings and a trilateral summit with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, he will head to Indonesia for the Group of 20(G20) summit.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol will begin his visit to the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh with a summit with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) on Friday ahead of a number of multilateral forums.Meeting with the leaders from the ten ASEAN member nations, Yoon plans to announce Seoul's new Indo-Pacific strategy for liberty, peace and prosperity, and a fresh roadmap to form solidarity with the region.On Saturday, the president is scheduled to attend the ASEAN Plus Three summit, involving the leaders of South Korea, China and Japan.It will be the first time for leaders from the three Northeast Asian countries to come together since a trilateral summit held in December 2019. Yoon will be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.On the sidelines of the 18-member East Asia Summit(EAS) on Sunday, Yoon, Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will sit down for talks on enhancing security coordination in the wake of North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile provocations.While Yoon's office has announced that there will be a bilateral meeting between Yoon and Biden, the details have not been revealed. The top office has yet to confirm Japanese media reports that a Yoon-Kishida meeting may also take place.The president will then travel to the Indonesian island of Bali late Sunday where he will speak at the Business 20(B20) summit of business groups and entrepreneurs from the G20 member nations the next day.At the G20 summit on Tuesday, Yoon will speak at two sessions: one on food, energy and security, and the other on health.Speculation is rife on whether Yoon will hold face-to-face talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 forum.Meanwhile, the presidential office barred local broadcaster MBC’s journalists from boarding the presidential plane during Yoon's tour, citing repeated distortions and biased reporting on foreign affairs.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.