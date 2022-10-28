Team Korea to Play Iceland in Final Tuneup before World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will play Iceland on Friday in its final tuneup match before the 2022 Qatar World Cup kicks off in just ten days’ time.The match will take place at Hwaseong Sports Town Stadium in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province at 8 p.m., offering head coach Paulo Bento a last chance to assess his options before naming his final 26-man tournament roster on Saturday.In a digital press conference on Thursday, Bento said he would do his best to help captain Son Heung-min recover swiftly from surgery after sustaining facial fractures in a Champions League match, adding that Son will absolutely be on the roster.The domestically-based players in the final selection will depart for Qatar on Monday where they will be joined by Europe-based South Korean players and begin preparation for their first match against Uruguay on November 24.