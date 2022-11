Photo : YONHAP News

​The prime suspect in a case in New Zealand of two deceased children found in suitcases in August will be extradited from South Korea.The Seoul High Court on Friday granted the extradition following its review of the case that led New Zealand authorities to track down the children’s mother, a 42-year-old South Korean-born New Zealand citizen.The authorities discovered the woman had absconded to Ulsan, South Korea, and requested support from the South Korean police, who then took her into custody in the port city in September.New Zealand then requested her extradition, to which Seoul's justice ministry instructed the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office to seek a court review on the matter, noting there was probable cause to suspect she had committed the crime.