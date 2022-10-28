Itaewon Crush Investigation Team Continues to Summon Officials for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

A special police team investigating the deadly Itaewon crowd crush continued to summon officials from the Yongsan District Office and other agencies for questioning.According to the investigation headquarters' spokesperson on Friday, the team will question district office officials on the whereabouts of its director, Park Hee-young, on the night of the tragedy. Park is being investigated on charges of death by occupational negligence.The investigators will also probe the officials for information on the district’s precautionary safety measures, as well as collusion between the office and the Hamilton Hotel on unauthorized construction that contributed to the tragedy.The hotel and its executive are under investigation for violating building codes with structures around the premises, including along the alley where the crush happened. A travel ban has been issued against the hotel's chief executive.The probe is also looking into the appropriateness of the response by fire authorities as well as a possible order given within the Yongsan Police Station to delete an intelligence report that cast concerns over public safety in the area during the Halloween festivities.