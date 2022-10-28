New Sites in Gimpo City Designated for Public Housing

Photo : YONHAP News

New public housing sites have been designated in the city of Gimpo in Gyeonggi Province for some 46-thousand new homes.The land ministry announced on Friday that the city’s Masan, Unyang and Janggi neighborhoods will be grouped as the Gimpo Hangang Two public housing zone.The sites stretch across a combined area of some seven-point-three million square meters on which the 46-thousand houses will be constructed through the development of areas near train stations.The ministry will complete a full designation as soon as the second half of next year after wrapping up consultations with related agencies and gathering the opinions of residents, with tenants moving into the homes in 2027.The ministry said it will also support the extension of Seoul Subway Line Five in an effort to ease traffic congestion in western metropolitan regions.