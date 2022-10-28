Menu Content

'Turn toward Busan' Honors Sacrifices of Fallen in Korean War

Written: 2022-11-11 19:13:55Updated: 2022-11-11 19:46:09

Photo : YONHAP News

Envoys from more than 20 countries that sent their troops as part of the United Nations Command to support the South during the Korean War gathered in Busan for an annual commemorative ceremony honoring the sacrifice of fallen soldiers. 

The Turn Toward Busan event held at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in the southern port city brought together diplomatic delegates from 22 countries, who observed a minute of silence at 11 a.m. with a 21-gun salute in remembrance of the troops killed during the 1950-1953 civil war. 

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Veteran Affairs Minister Park Min-shik also paid homage to the deceased during the event, along with United Nations Command Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison. 

Over 110 Korean War veterans and their families from 15 countries also took part in the service

Nearly two million UN troops from 22 countries served in the war.
