New COVID-19 cases registered in the 50-thousands for a third straight day on Saturday amid a winter resurgence of the outbreak.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 54-thousand-328 infections were reported the previous day, the highest for a Saturday in ten weeks.The tally is up by 13-thousand from a week ago.The country's cumulative caseload is above 26-point-one million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has risen to 371, while Friday added 46 more deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-617. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.Authorities are urging people to get vaccinated, especially for elderly people and residents and employees of facilities vulnerable to infection.