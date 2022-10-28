Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PM: Safe Korea Exercise to Focus on Real-life Crisis Response

Written: 2022-11-12 10:50:46Updated: 2022-11-12 13:46:35

PM: Safe Korea Exercise to Focus on Real-life Crisis Response

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime minister Han Duck-soo said Saturday that a two week long Safe Korea Exercise will kick off Monday with 300 organizations taking part.

Chairing a meeting on the Itaewon crowd crush, Han said that safety is assured only through thorough prior inspections and preparation.

He said this year's exercise will focus on boosting response capabilities regarding incidents that can occur in people's daily lives, such as fires, rail accidents and those taking place at sports events and concerts.

The prime minister called for practical training that can be applied in an actual crisis.

The Safe Korea Exercise was not held in person for the past two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the meeting, Han also expressed concern of an avian influenza outbreak following six consecutive cases reported in Cheongju, noting that the risk of spread is high.

He called for preemptive preventive measures and onsite quarantine and sterilization while pointing to some farms that are not abiding by basic safety guidelines.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >