Thai Media: Funeral Held for Itaewon Crush Victim with Seoul's Support

Photo : YONHAP News

Local media in Thailand have reported that a funeral was held for a Thai victim of the Itaewon crowd crush with assistance by the Seoul government.Major outlets including Thai PBS and the Khaosod Daily said the funeral and cremation of 27-year-old victim Natthicha Makaew took place in her hometown of Lom Sak in Phetchabun province and the events were organized and supported by the South Korean embassy and Korean nationals in Thailand.Seoul's foreign ministry provided 20 million won, while the embassy shouldered the cost of the funeral and transportation of the coffin from the airport to Lom Sak, a six-hour drive by car.A Korean residents association in the country also sent donations to the bereaved family, according to local media.The Thai student came to South Korea two months ago to study Korean.Following news of her death, the Thai government has cancelled all of her university tuition loans.