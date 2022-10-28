Menu Content

US Warns Stronger Military Presence if N. Korea Provocations Continue

Written: 2022-11-12 12:47:39Updated: 2022-11-12 13:49:39

US Warns Stronger Military Presence if N. Korea Provocations Continue

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said that President Biden will ask for Beijing to play a constructive role in halting North Korea's provocations during a summit meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping scheduled on Monday in Bali, Indonesia.

In a Friday briefing inside Air Force One as the U.S. leader was flying to Cambodia, national security advisor Jake Sullivan said that President Biden will tell President Xi that North Korea is a threat to not only the U.S., South Korea and Japan but also to the peace and stability of the entire region.

Biden's message will also include U.S. plans to inevitably step up its military and security presence in the region if North Korea continues on its current path.

Sullivan said China's constructive role in restraining North Korea's worst case behavior also benefits its own interest, but that is up to Beijing.
