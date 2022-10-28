VOA: China Notifies UN of Refined Oil Exports to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Voice of America reports that China has notified the UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee of its export of nearly 20-thousand barrels of refined oil to North Korea in July and August.The committee has updated information on its website showing 19-hundred-87 barrels China shipped to the North in July and 19-thousand-892 barrels in August.According to VOA, this brings the cumulative total to over 66-thousand barrels supplied to the North between January and August, accounting for just over 13 percent of the 500-thousand barrel annual limit set by the UN.The report added the summer shipments, as before, were also all non-fuel products such as lubricants and bitumen, the ingredient for asphalt.Meanwhile Russia told the committee that it has not supplied any refined oil to the North between January and September.Voice of America said petroleum products currently making their way into North Korea are believed to be through smuggling and other illegal channels.