Photo : YONHAP News

The music video of K-pop girl group Blackpink's debut song "Boombayah" has surpassed one-point-five billion YouTube views.The band's management agency YG Entertainment said the milestone was reached at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday after exceeding one-point-four billion views seven months ago."Boombayah" is one of two lead tracks from Blackpink's debut album "Square One," released in 2016. Its steady popularity continues among global fans even after six years.The quartet now has three music videos with over one-point-five billion views; "Boombayah," "Kill This Love" and "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."