Son, Lee Named to World Cup Squad; S. Korea Beats Iceland in Final Tuneup

Written: 2022-11-12 13:43:55Updated: 2022-11-12 13:52:32

Photo : YONHAP News

National football team captain Son Heung-min, who is currently recovering from surgery, has been included in the final 26-man World Cup roster announced by head coach Paulo Bento on Saturday.

Qatar will be Son's third World Cup after competing in the 2014 Brazil and 2018 Russian tournaments.

However, it remains unclear whether the star Korean player will be able showcase his full potential after sustaining facial fractures in a recent Champions League match.

Lee Kang-in, who has previously been sidelined by Bento, also made it on the roster.

Meanwhile a stripped-back South Korean squad of Asia-based players beat Iceland 1-0 on Friday in its final tuneup match before the Qatar World Cup, which kicks off on November 21.

Midfielder Song Min-kyu scored the goal in the 33rd minute in the match held in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. 

The Taegeuk Warriors experimented with a new back-three formation with three center backs instead of two handling the majority of defense.
