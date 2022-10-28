Administration of Pfizer's BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Booster to Begin Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The administration of Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 will begin on Monday amid a resurgence of infections this winter.Health authorities said that starting Monday, the nation will begin vaccinations for those who made reservations for Pfizer’s BA.4 and BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine.Eligible people are all adults aged 18 and older who completed primary vaccinations. Same-day vaccinations with leftover doses will also be available from Monday.The country has already started administering booster shots with Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines designed to combat the BA.1 variant from last week.Individuals can choose among three types of booster vaccines – Moderna and Pfizer shots against the BA.1 variant, and Pfizer shots against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.