Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Administration of Pfizer's BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Booster to Begin Monday

Written: 2022-11-13 12:34:32Updated: 2022-11-13 18:10:56

Administration of Pfizer's BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Booster to Begin Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The administration of Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 will begin on Monday amid a resurgence of infections this winter.

Health authorities said that starting Monday, the nation will begin vaccinations for those who made reservations for Pfizer’s BA.4 and BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine.

Eligible people are all adults aged 18 and older who completed primary vaccinations. Same-day vaccinations with leftover doses will also be available from Monday.

The country has already started administering booster shots with Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines designed to combat the BA.1 variant from last week.

Individuals can choose among three types of booster vaccines – Moderna and Pfizer shots against the BA.1 variant, and Pfizer shots against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >