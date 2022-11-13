Yoon Set to Hold Bilateral, Trilateral Summit with Biden, Kishida

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to hold bilateral and trilateral summits with the leaders of the United States and Japan on the sidelines of regional gatherings in Cambodia on Sunday.The summit talks will be held in Phnom Penh on the margins of various summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).The bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to address security cooperation to respond to threats from North Korea and the issue of Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.Yoon's office said that a discussion of historical issues will be inevitable in the bilateral summit.In the summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, Seoul's concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act are likely to be a top priority agenda item.The trilateral summit is expected to discuss substantial response measures for North Korea, which is escalating the level of provocation with continued ballistic missile launches amid speculations about its possible nuclear test.