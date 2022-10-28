Yoon, Philippine President Hold Summit in Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on Saturday in Cambodia to discuss cooperation between the two nations.According to the presidential office on Saturday, the two leaders sat down for talks on the sidelines of regional summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh.In the summit, President Yoon reportedly expressed hope that the two nations, which share the values of democracy and market economy, will expand cooperation in various areas including infrastructure, and join hands to promote regional peace and prosperity.The top office said that Yoon welcomed the Philippines' proposal for cooperation regarding the resumption of the nuclear power plant in Batan Island, saying that he hopes detailed consultations will speedily proceed.In response, President Marcos reportedly said he is aware of the competitiveness of South Korea's nuclear power plant industry and that he looks forward to related cooperation between the two countries.Yoon also asked for the support of Southeast Asian nations to facilitate the participation of South Korean businesses in various infrastructure projects planned in the Philippines.