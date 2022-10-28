Presidential Office Launches Legal Review of State Reparations for Itaewon Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has reportedly launched a legal review of state reparations for the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush.A presidential official told reporters on Sunday that a swift and thorough investigation into the case is needed to fulfill the nation's legal responsibility for the incident.The official said that the government will take responsibility for the accident to the bereaved families of the victims in various aspects.The presidential office said earlier that the government will preemptively launch a legal review of state reparations in relation to the accident, and if the review decides the government should pay reparations, the government would broadly recognize the beneficiaries and pay their compensation.Lawyers for a Democratic Society, or Minbyun, said last week that it has set up a task force on the Itaewon crowd crush, and the Korean Bar Association reportedly plans to set up a special committee to support the bereaved families for a lawsuit against the government in seeking compensation.