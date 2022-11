Photo : KBS News

An earthquake with a magnitude of two-point-four occurred near Heuksan Island in the country's southwestern waters on Sunday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), the earthquake was reported at 12:17 p.m. in waters about 55 kilometers northwest of Heuksan Island in South Jeolla Province.The depth of the epicenter was estimated at 17 kilometers.The KMA said that the tremor is thought to have caused no damage.Including the latest tremor, 68 quakes with a magnitude of two or higher have struck the country since the beginning of the year.