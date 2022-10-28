US Midterms: Democrats Certain to Control Senate

Photo : YONHAP News

As the final ballots are being counted in the United States midterm elections, the Democrats are reportedly certain to control the Senate.According to Reuters, AFP and other foreign media on Saturday, incumbent Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is predicted to beat Adam Laxalt in Nevada's closely fought Senate race.If Cortez Masto wins as predicted, the Democrats will secure 50 seats in the Senate while the Republicans will get 49.With the critical victory, the Democrats will maintain their slight lead in the U.S. Senate regardless of the outcome of a runoff election in Georgia set for December 6.Even if the Republicans win in the runoff and secure 50 seats, the Democrats will remain in control of the upper chamber of Congress because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote on their behalf.