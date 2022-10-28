Yoon, Biden Hold Summit, Discuss Extended Deterrence, IRA

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and United States President Joe Biden held a summit in Cambodia on Sunday to coordinate pending issues between their nations.The two leaders held one-on-one discussions for about 50 minutes on Sunday afternoon at a hotel in Phnom Penh on the sidelines of various summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).In the talks, Yoon and Biden reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence to respond to the growing threats from North Korea.In addition, the two leaders reportedly discussed the issue of revising the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to address Seoul's concerns about the law that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside of North America from tax incentives.The summit came about six months after their previous summit in Seoul in May. In September, the two leaders briefly met several times in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.