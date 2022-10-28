Pres. Yoon Arrives in Bali to Attend G20 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Indonesia on Monday for the second leg of his Southeast Asia tour that brings him to the island of Bali for the G20 summit to be held the following day.The presidential plane landed in Bali early Monday morning after Yoon wrapped up a series of summits with member states of Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), the U.S. and Japan in Cambodia, according to the presidential office.Later in the day, he will attend the Business 20(B20) summit of business groups and entrepreneurs from G20 member nations and deliver a keynote speech there before taking part in a business roundtable between South Korea and Indonesia.During the G20 summit the next day, the president will address discussion sessions on food, energy, security and health.There is keen interest in a possible meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit, with some speculating a potential bilateral summit between the two leaders.The G20 summit is scheduled to run through Thursday, but Yoon will head back to South Korea after attending Tuesday's meetings, the presidential office said.