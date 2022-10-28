Death Toll from Itaewon Crowd Crush Rises to 158

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of deaths from the fatal crowd crush in Itaewon late last month has risen to 158 after the passing of another person injured in the disaster on Sunday.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, a South Korean woman in her 20s died and was included in the death tally last updated as of 11 p.m. Sunday.The authorities said the funerals are under way for the latest victim and another person recently pronounced dead after sustaining serious injuries in the October 27 tragedy, while the funerals for the other 130 Korean victims entered the final stages.Of the 26 foreign fatalities, 24 of them have been delivered to their homelands while two others are on standby for repatriation.Among a total of 196 people injured in the deadly crush, ten remain hospitalized for further treatment while the rest have returned home.