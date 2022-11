Photo : YONHAP News

With the annual university entrance exam set to take place this week, exam papers will be delivered to schools across the nation from Monday.According to the education ministry, police officers and officials overseeing testing preparations will escort vehicles transporting the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) materials to a total of 84 testing districts in the nation through Wednesday.The exam papers will then be stored at undisclosed locations within the testing districts before being brought to the testing venues on Thursday when the exam will be held.A total of 508-thousand-30 people, one-thousand-791 fewer than last year, have applied for this year’s CSAT, also known as "suneung" in South Korea.