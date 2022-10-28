OECD: S. Koreans' Average Working Hours Decreased 10.3% in 10 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

New data shows the average working hours of South Koreans has declined sharply over the past ten years.According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) on Monday, South Koreans worked an average of one-thousand-915 hours last year, the fifth-most of the 38 member states and some 199 more than the OECD average of one-thousand-716 hours.South Korea’s average annual working hours contracted over the past decade by ten-point-three percent, more than three times the average decline in working hours of OECD countries during the same time period.Mexico recorded the highest annual average at two-thousand-128 hours, followed by Costa Rica at two-thousand-73 hours, Colombia at one-thousand-964 hours and Chile at one-thousand-916 hours.Western European countries occupied the bottom places of the list with the lowest working hours annually, led by Germany at one-thousand-349 hours.The U.S. came in eighth at one-thousand-791 hours, while Japan was in 21st place at one-thousand-607 hours.