Photo : YONHAP News

Jungkook of K-pop group BTS will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicking off in Qatar this upcoming Sunday.The singer’s management agency, Big Hit Music, announced on Sunday that Jungkook will take part in the opening ceremony and feature on the official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup.The announcement comes after rumors emerged that BTS could play a pivotal musical role in the world’s biggest football competition, later fueled by a confirmation that Jungkook visited Qatar on his own last month.Jungkook’s solo career has drawn rave reviews. His hit collaboration with Charlie Puth “Left and Right” climbed back to Number 37 in its eleventh consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending on September 17.