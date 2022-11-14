PM Han: Task Forces to Revamp Safety, Police to Launch This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says the government will devise special measures to prevent a tragic incident like the Itaewon crowd crush from ever happening again.Chairing a government meeting on the crowd crush on Monday, Han said a government task force on revamping the national safety system and a task force on overhauling the police force will launch operations this week.In addition to collecting opinions from experts, the prime minister said the government will field opinions from the public on such reform efforts and ordered related government agencies to swiftly set up channels through which the public will be able to freely present their views on safety measures.Meanwhile, Han instructed the education and health ministries as well as the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and the National Police Agency to exert all-out efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the annual university entrance exam will take place on Thursday.As for areas where large crowds may gather after the exam, Han instructed officials to conduct intensive safety checks in advance in cooperation with local governments and businessowners.