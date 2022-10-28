National Team Arrives in Doha for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

The men's national football team arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha early on Monday for the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicking off this month.Eighteen of the 26 players selected by head coach Paulo Bento landed at Doha's Hamad International Airport at around 10:45 a.m., Korea time, with eight call-ups playing for European clubs set to arrive separately.The team arrived with an extra player, Suwon Samsung Bluewings forward Oh Hyeon-gyu, joining as a possible last-minute replacement for captain Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspurs. Son, recovering from facial surgery, is set to join the squad last on Wednesday.Prior to their departure Sunday night, Bento said he and his team are happy to compete in the World Cup, promising to do their best to achieve the best possible results.The national team will begin their final round of training later on Monday and continue in the days leading up to their first Group H match against Uruguay on November 24 before playing against Ghana on November 28 and Portugal on December 3.