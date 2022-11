Photo : YONHAP News

Former special prosecutor Park Young-soo, who led an investigation into a corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye, was indicted over suspicions that he had accepted a Porsche rental car from a man who claimed to be a businessman.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday indicted Park without detention on charges of violating the anti-graft law.Park is alleged to have received goods amounting to three-point-36 million won -- a Porsche rental car, which costs two-point-five million won, and seafood worth 860-thousand won -- in 2020 from a person who pretended to be a fisheries businessman. The man was also indicted.A prosecutor and three journalists who allegedly accepted bribes from the so-called businessman were also indicted on allegations of graft.