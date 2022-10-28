Justice Minister Orders Extradition of Suitcase Murder Suspect to New Zealand

Photo : YONHAP News

The prime suspect of a murder case in New Zealand involving two deceased children found in suitcases in August will be extradited from South Korea.Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon on Monday ordered the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office to extradite a 42-year-old South Korean-born New Zealand citizen.The minister also ordered the prosecution to hand over to New Zealand evidence seized by Korean police while they took custody of the suspect.The ministry said that Minister Han made the decision in line with the Seoul High Court's approval of the extradition and in consideration of national interests.The ministry said the prosecution will extradite the suspect within 30 days in coordination with New Zealand authorities.The woman is suspected of killing her two children in Auckland in 2018 before entering South Korea that July. She was arrested in the southeastern city of Ulsan in September.New Zealand then requested her extradition, to which Seoul's justice ministry instructed the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office to seek a court review on the matter. The Seoul High Court granted the extradition last week.