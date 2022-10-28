Biden Says China Has Obligation to Urge N. Korea to Act Responsibly

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden said he made clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that China has an obligation to urge North Korea to act responsibly during their first summit since Biden took office.In a press briefing after the summit in Bali, Indonesia on Monday, Biden said he cannot be certain that China can rein in the North's escalatory actions including a nuclear test, but is sure that Beijing does not want Pyongyang to further escalate regional tensions with provocations.The president added that he made clear that the U.S. would take certain actions that would be "more defensive" if the North engaged in such actions to protect the U.S. as well as its allies, South Korea and Japan.A separate readout after the three-hour summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit said that Biden raised concerns about the North’s provocative behavior, noting that all members of the international community have an interest in encouraging the North to act responsibly.The statement also said that Biden underscored the U.S.’ ironclad commitment to defending its Indo-Pacific allies.