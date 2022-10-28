Yoon Meets Indonesian President to Discuss Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Indonesia on Monday.The presidential office said that in the meeting Yoon said that the two nations are seeing active follow-up cooperation in various high-tech industries like electric vehicles and batteries, infrastructure, and defense after the bilateral summit held in July in Seoul.The president also underscored South Korea’s optimal suitability as Indonesia’s partner for its "Making Indonesia 4.0" strategy as the advanced manufacturing technologies of South Korean companies can help Indonesia foster its manufacturing industry using its rich natural resources.The top office also said that Yoon called for strengthening supply chain links between the two countries and advancing their economic networks based on their mutually complementary industrial structures.The president also proposed the two nations advance cooperation in digital education, smart city, digital finance, as well as clean energy.The two leaders agreed to closely cooperate to further develop bilateral relations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in the meeting preceding a South Korea-Indonesia business roundtable, where they signed ten memorandums of understanding(MOUs).