Import Prices Rise for Second Month in October

Written: 2022-11-15 09:00:53Updated: 2022-11-15 10:17:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's import prices rose for the second consecutive month in October due to rising oil prices and the won's sharp depreciation against the dollar last month.

According to data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's import price index stood at 156-point-89 in October, up one-point-five percent from a month earlier.

October marks the second consecutive month of increase after the reading dropped two-point-six percent in July and zero-point-nine percent on-month in September.

From a year ago, the index remains high with a gain of 19-point-eight percent, posting on-year growth for the 20th consecutive month.

Export prices, meanwhile, rose one-point-three percent on-month to 132-point-90 in October to also post a rise for the second straight month. It marked a gain of 13-point-seven percent on-year.
