Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Tuesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sit down for a bilateral summit in Indonesia later in the day.The summit will be held in Bali at 6 p.m.,Korea Time, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myeong said in a media briefing.It will marks the first summit between Yoon and Xi since Yoon took office in May and the first Seoul-Beijing summit in nearly three years following talks between former President Moon Jae-in and Xi in Beijing in December, 2019.