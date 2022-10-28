Prime Minister to Attend APEC Summit in Thailand

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will visit Thailand this week to attend an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit set for Friday and Saturday.According to the prime minister's office on Tuesday, Han will leave for Bangkok on Thursday for the APEC summit to discuss inclusive and sustainable growth and measures to strengthen trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific region.The APEC 2022 Summit, the first face-to-face gathering in four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will open under the theme of "Open, Connect and Balance," bringing together representatives of 21 countries.Han's office said that at the forum’s plenary session, he will underscore APEC’s leading role in responding to climate change, restoring the multilateral trading system, and strengthening supply chains and connectivity, while also introducing Seoul's efforts to contribute to APEC's responses.During the four-day trip, Han is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the summit, and engage in efforts to promote the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.