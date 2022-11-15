Pres. Yoon to Hold First Summit with Chinese Pres. Xi in Bali on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sit down for their first one-on-one meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali.The presidential office said the summit will be held at 5 p.m., local time, with the agenda expected to include North Korea’s latest ballistic missile provocations and the possibility of the North conducting its seventh nuclear test.The two are also likely to discuss ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation and other pending regional issues, with a possible focus on South Korea's new Indo-Pacific strategy unveiled by Yoon during the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Cambodia last Friday.Among other possible agenda items are measures to boost exchanges between the two countries that have been stagnant since Beijing’s retaliatory measures over the installation of the U.S.' THAAD antimissile system in South Korea in 2017.Tuesday will mark the first summit between Yoon and Xi since Yoon took office in May and the first Seoul-Beijing summit in nearly three years following talks between former President Moon Jae-in and Xi in Beijing in December, 2019.