Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Case of Ex-Gov't Staffer Who Tried to Sell BTS Jungkook's Hat Sent to Prosecution

Written: 2022-11-15 12:22:57Updated: 2022-11-15 14:20:00

Case of Ex-Gov't Staffer Who Tried to Sell BTS Jungkook's Hat Sent to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

A case involving a former foreign ministry employee who allegedly tried to sell online a hat belonging to BTS member Jungkook has been referred to the prosecution.

The Seoul Seocho Police Station said on Tuesday that it transferred the case of the former staffer at the ministry's passport division on an embezzlement charge without pretrial detention. The police also sent the hat in question.

In mid-October, the ex-employee posted a message online saying that they were selling the hat Jungkook had left behind at the ministry while having his passport issued for ten million won, or roughly seventy-six hundred dollars.

After the post sparked controversy, the then-employee deleted the message and surrendered to the police.

The group’s management agency confirmed earlier this month that Jungkook had, indeed, misplaced the hat at the said location.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >