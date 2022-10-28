Case of Ex-Gov't Staffer Who Tried to Sell BTS Jungkook's Hat Sent to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

A case involving a former foreign ministry employee who allegedly tried to sell online a hat belonging to BTS member Jungkook has been referred to the prosecution.The Seoul Seocho Police Station said on Tuesday that it transferred the case of the former staffer at the ministry's passport division on an embezzlement charge without pretrial detention. The police also sent the hat in question.In mid-October, the ex-employee posted a message online saying that they were selling the hat Jungkook had left behind at the ministry while having his passport issued for ten million won, or roughly seventy-six hundred dollars.After the post sparked controversy, the then-employee deleted the message and surrendered to the police.The group’s management agency confirmed earlier this month that Jungkook had, indeed, misplaced the hat at the said location.