Hong Kong Formally Protests Anthem Mixup at Int’l Rugby Match in Incheon

Photo : YONHAP News

Hong Kong has formally issued a protest after the Chinese national anthem was replaced by a song associated with the 2019 anti-government protests during an international rugby match hosted by South Korea.According to local media reports, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Monday that Eric Chan, his chief secretary for administration, lodged a strong protest with the South Korean consul general over the miscue at a match of an annual tournament in Incheon.Calling the incident "unacceptable," the chief executive said that despite an apology from the tournament organizer, Asia Rugby, the city government will demand a probe as the national anthem is a serious matter.Stressing that the song had a clear "political aim" and was linked to "black violence" and "pro-independence forces," Lee said Hong Kong police will investigate whether there was any conspiracy to breach the national anthem law or any other city legislation.Both Asia Rugby and the Korea Rugby Union issued apologies, explaining that a junior member of the local organizing committee "inadvertently" played "Glory to Hong Kong," instead of "March of the Volunteers."The protest song was mistakenly played before the start of the final match of the Korean leg of the 2022 Asia Rugby Sevens Series between South Korea and Hong Kong in Incheon on Sunday.