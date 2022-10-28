N. Korea Criticizes Countries Deemed to Have Violated Its National Interests

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's foreign ministry has heavily criticized countries deemed to have violated its national interests.On its official website on Tuesday, the ministry slammed Canada for criticizing the North's military provocations in response to the recent “Vigilant Storm” combined aerial exercise between South Korea and the U.S.Calling the criticism a clear political provocation, Pyongyang sneered at Ottawa for viewing the training involving some 240 fighter jets and bombers as "acrobatic flying."North Korea also lambasted Australia for participating in a joint maritime exercise with the South Korean Navy off the coast of Busan last month, threatening Canberra with security instabilities should it join Washington's irrational war-seeking movements.While the North has often lashed out at South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, the regime rarely excoriates countries like Canada and Australia directly through its foreign ministry.