Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has expressed his deep regrets after an online media outlet released the names of the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush in a tribute but without consent from their families.At a meeting with officials on Tuesday, Han criticized the outlet for publishing the list without going through the basic procedure of seeking family consent.The prime minister said the government will continue to ensure that the families and those injured do not face inconveniences, urging the health ministry to support the ten people who are still hospitalized.He also called on the interior ministry, the police and the fire authority to improve on-site training of the police and emergency responders, and seek other ways to reinforce their comprehensive response capacity.